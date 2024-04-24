Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 12,481 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 2,063.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 953.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Stellantis by 20.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stellantis

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,351,720 shares in the company, valued at $204,235,426.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of Stellantis stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.86. 5,318,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,483,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $29.51.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

