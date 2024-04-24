BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:ZWHC)

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (TSE:ZWHC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

ZWHC stock traded down 0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 28.77. 350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842. BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of 27.09 and a 52 week high of 30.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 29.34.

