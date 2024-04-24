Private Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.41. 1,128,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,248. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.