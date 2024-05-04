American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues Earnings Results

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.02%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.760 EPS.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.76. 2,358,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Insider Activity

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

