Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $513,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $538.01. The company had a trading volume of 620,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,269. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $545.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $430.03 and a one year high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.