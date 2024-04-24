Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,452,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,266,664. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

