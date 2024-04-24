Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.0% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.2% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,897. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.72 and a 200-day moving average of $241.79. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BDX

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.