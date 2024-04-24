Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 93.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 249.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.5 %

LAMR stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.06. 222,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,456. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.86 and a 200-day moving average of $104.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. The company had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 107.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

