Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,321 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 57,030 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.55. 1,335,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,314. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $159.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.63 and a 200 day moving average of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -481.81%.

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

