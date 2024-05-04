Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $469.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,586,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,846. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $470.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

