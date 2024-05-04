Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $17.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $353.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $356.17.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 408.01% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.50.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

