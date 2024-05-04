Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,927,000 after buying an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $692,917,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $13.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $509.46. 438,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,565. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $374.85 and a fifty-two week high of $536.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $514.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

