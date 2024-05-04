Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 60,734 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,734 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,429,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,548 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 963,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,310,000 after acquiring an additional 713,425 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,056,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,511,000.

TQQQ stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.70. The stock had a trading volume of 75,439,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,077,109. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $64.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

