Sapient Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 12,967 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,005,000. Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,162,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $513.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,003,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,856. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $514.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $443.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

