Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Downgraded by Northland Securities to “Market Perform”

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

BELFB traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.04. 89,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,174. The stock has a market cap of $740.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $74.75.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.86 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $419,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 55,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 373.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.