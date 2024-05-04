Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 39.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

PAYX traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.10. 1,540,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,709. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.40.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

