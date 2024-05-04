United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Oppenheimer

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $308.78.

UTHR stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,180. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $262.51.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 23.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $1,291,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,130.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $1,291,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,130.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,790 shares of company stock worth $33,572,685 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in United Therapeutics by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,903,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

