Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,784 Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 10.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 13.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth about $860,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 2,318.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.18. 4,403,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,539,743. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

