Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $5.09 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,327 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.66. 7,411,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,776,801. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

