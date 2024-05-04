Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 47.83% and a negative net margin of 179.09%. The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Butterfly Network updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

BFLY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,072,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,667. Butterfly Network has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $196.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.10.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

