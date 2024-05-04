Sapient Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 11,534 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,534 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,642,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,742. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.35. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $194.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.54% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

