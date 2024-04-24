The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $4,367,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 13,169.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.39.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SHW traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,010. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $221.76 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.73.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

