Private Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 126.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 997,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,653 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 1.19% of WideOpenWest worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 562.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

WideOpenWest stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.49. 171,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,380. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 41.90%. The business had revenue of $168.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

