Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 67,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 52,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.17. The company had a trading volume of 813,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,836. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.10 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.