Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $132.00 at Barclays

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $136.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Clorox has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $176.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 248.71%.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,622,000 after acquiring an additional 44,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,517,000 after buying an additional 357,964 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Clorox by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,184,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,356,000 after buying an additional 47,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,904,000 after buying an additional 30,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,633,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,103,000 after buying an additional 42,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

