First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $211.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $209.50 to $211.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FSLR. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.16.

Get First Solar alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR traded up $11.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,008,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,836. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.28.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,151,817 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,093,515,000 after purchasing an additional 111,786 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in First Solar by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after buying an additional 351,540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in First Solar by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after buying an additional 211,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $298,123,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its holdings in First Solar by 948.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $191,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.