Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,007.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 98,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 89,406 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,091,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,011,000 after purchasing an additional 78,102 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 34,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WMB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.67. 4,420,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,587,367. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.