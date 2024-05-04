Barclays Raises Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $104.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $101.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.23.

Shares of CNC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,706,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,060. Centene has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $206,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 266,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 85.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 50,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 23,434 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Centene by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Centene by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 433,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,859,000 after acquiring an additional 43,548 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

