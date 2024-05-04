AJOVista LLC Purchases Shares of 479 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 479 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Boeing by 65.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BA traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.79. 5,416,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,228,397. The company has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.91. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.