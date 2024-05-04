Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $55.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.45.

D traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.40. 3,741,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,113,876. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $57.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Seneca House Advisors lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

