Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 585,095 Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 585,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,999,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,816,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,729,000 after buying an additional 379,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,445,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,627,000 after acquiring an additional 745,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 11.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,044,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,129,000 after acquiring an additional 829,245 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after acquiring an additional 170,140 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKR

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,701,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,016. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.