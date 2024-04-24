Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,948 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in CSX by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $33.67. 22,278,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,315,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.