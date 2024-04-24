USDX [Kava] Hits 24-Hour Volume of $311,895.34 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $91.71 million and approximately $311,895.34 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,328.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.02 or 0.00752416 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00052035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00107301 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00013595 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

