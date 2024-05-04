JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of JinkoSolar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of JinkoSolar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.60.

NYSE JKS traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $26.18. The company had a trading volume of 588,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,866. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.38.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($1.11). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 372.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 60,992 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 117.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 81.6% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 21.9% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 75,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

