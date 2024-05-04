Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) traded up 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 761.60 ($9.57) and last traded at GBX 756 ($9.50). 15,837,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 7,947,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 695 ($8.73).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.92) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.42) to GBX 800 ($10.05) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.56) to GBX 1,050 ($13.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.33) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 951.33 ($11.95).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 672.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 648.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 898.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.00%.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 24,101 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.35), for a total transaction of £160,271.65 ($201,321.00). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

