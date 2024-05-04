Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.25

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.25 and last traded at $57.73, with a volume of 3292428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,909.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.