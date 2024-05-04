Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded to Outperform by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of DBD stock traded up $3.48 on Friday, hitting $38.00. 317,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $15,539,424.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,477,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,906,405.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Marjorie L. Bowen bought 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,814.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,014.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $15,539,424.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,477,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,906,405.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,559,766 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,246,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,342 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,481,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,785,000. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,173,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,977,000 after acquiring an additional 60,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 16.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 682,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,520,000 after acquiring an additional 94,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

