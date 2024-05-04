Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Given New $62.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Green Brick Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:GRBK traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.64. The stock had a trading volume of 530,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,537. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $447.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,185.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 40.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.4% during the first quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

