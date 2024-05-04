Camping World (NYSE:CWH) PT Lowered to $26.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Camping World from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camping World has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.91.

Get Camping World alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Camping World

Camping World Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CWH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,218. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.37 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.79. Camping World has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Camping World will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -1,249.69%.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $2,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,018.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.