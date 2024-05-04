1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at DA Davidson

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 381,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,403. The firm has a market cap of $574.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.73 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In related news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,927.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 96.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

