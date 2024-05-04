Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Joby Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of JOBY remained flat at $5.38 during trading hours on Friday. 4,227,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,785. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.04. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $11.98.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Joby Aviation
Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819,837 shares in the last quarter. 8VC GP I LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,727,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,818,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 64,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 227,331 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Joby Aviation
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.