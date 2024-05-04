Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Wedbush

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.30.

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.61. 1,640,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,599. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $170.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.54.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $60,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $60,365.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

