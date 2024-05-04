Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $81.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FIVN. Barclays cut their price objective on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.88.

Get Five9 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FIVN

Five9 Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,913,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,257. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -68.09 and a beta of 0.85. Five9 has a 1-year low of $51.01 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,286,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $573,397,000 after acquiring an additional 50,540 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,459,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,875,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,467,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,488,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,035,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.