South Dakota Investment Council Sells 17,180 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,180 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

Shares of BLDR traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.17. The company had a trading volume of 813,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,836. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $90.10 and a one year high of $214.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.80.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

