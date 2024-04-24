Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.890-7.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.89 to $7.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.78.

HLT traded up $8.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.90. 2,208,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,467. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $134.43 and a 12-month high of $215.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.17. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

