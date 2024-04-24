South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 1,762 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,168 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.08% of Matador Resources worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $2,626,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTDR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,085. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.12. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.10.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

