HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Stake Reduced by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 48,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on HEICO from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Performance

NYSE:HEI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.75. 149,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,071. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $153.63 and a 12 month high of $206.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

