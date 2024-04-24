Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Free Report) by 3,967.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,027 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 726,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 213,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 149,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 55,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IVCB traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,353. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $12.16.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

