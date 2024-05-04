LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,947,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.68% of Capri worth $97,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 27.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Capri by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Capri by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Capri from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of CPRI traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.68. 943,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,385. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. Capri’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

