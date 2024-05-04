LSV Asset Management Has $149.51 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 22,133 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.44% of Universal Health Services worth $149,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,398,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $427,353,000 after purchasing an additional 134,122 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 48.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,339,000 after acquiring an additional 638,166 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $214,710,000 after acquiring an additional 195,650 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,463,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $184,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,090,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.70. 597,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,962. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $183.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.24 and its 200 day moving average is $154.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. Mizuho lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UHS

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.